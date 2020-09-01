Witnesses and dash cam footage sought following two vehicle collision near Bath

We’re appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a two-vehicle collision on the A4 Batheaston Bypass at about 4.30pm on Sunday 30 August.

A blue Ford Focus and a blue Suzuki Swift were involved in the incident that happened in lane one of the dual carriageway travelling in the direction of Box near the Bathford roundabout.

The collision caused the Suzuki Swift to leave the road and roll a number of times.

The driver of the Suzuki, a woman in her 40s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are keen to hear from witnesses, particularly if they have dash cam footage of the incident. If you can help, call 101, quoting reference 5220197616.