Witnesses sought after collision on A38

We’re appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a pedestrian and a car in Bridgwater last week.

The incident occurred on the A38, at the junction with Union Street, on Tuesday 25 August.

A man in his 20s was crossing the road at about 6.50pm when the collision happened and required hospital treatment after injuring his wrist and knee. He has since been discharged.

The car was described as a Honda Civic, about 10-11 years old, and was mostly black with a red bonnet. The driver failed to stop at the scene.

We’re keen to hear from anyone who saw the incident or has dashcam footage showing what happened. We’d also like to speak to the driver of a white SUV that was seen in the area as its driver may have witnessed the collision.

Information can be provided online giving collision tracker reference number 2020/3325.