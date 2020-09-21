Witnesses sought following burglary in Milborne Port

We’re appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Milborne Port.

The occupant of a property in the Station Road area returned home to find a man inside her house at around 9.20am on Friday, 11 September.

The man convinced the victim he was from a housing company and had been instructed to access the address to read her meters.

After the man left the victim discovered a quantity of money had been stolen.

The man is described as white, approximately 6ft 2ins tall, aged in his late 30s to 40s with well-groomed facial hair.

He wore a grey sweatshirt, grey work trousers and a facemask which was black with a red outline. He also wore a grey beanie hat and carried a backpack.

PC Tony Warren said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the man described by the victim in the area on the morning of Friday, 11 September.

“We suspect he will have had access to a vehicle as Milborne Port is quite a small, isolated village.

“We’d also like to remind people to challenge anyone they don’t recognise and ask for ID – if they are genuinely who they say they are then they will not object to providing identification. If unsure, always contact police.”