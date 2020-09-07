Witnesses sought to altercation in Weston-super-Mare
We’re appealing for witnesses following an altercation between two men in Weston-super-Mare.
The incident happened at around 8pm in the Milton Road/ Hatfield Road area on Monday, 31 August.
A man in his 50s sustained a serious leg injury which required surgery.
A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and has since been released on police bail.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220197503.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.