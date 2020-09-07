Witnesses sought to collision on Portway, Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a collision which closed the Portway in Bristol just after 4pm on Sunday 07 September.

A blue Citroen Xsara was in collision with a red Mitsubishi Outlander before hitting a lamp post and catching fire.

The driver of the Citroen, pulled from the vehicle by members of the public, is believed to be a man in his 50s. He went to hospital where he remains with injuries initially assessed as potentially life-threatening.

The road was closed for police officers, fire and ambulance crew to deal with the incident, while the lamp post was made safe, vehicles recovered and the road surface cleared. The outbound carriageway reopened at 8.40pm and the road was fully reopened by 9.30pm.