Witnesses sought to fail to stop collision in Taunton
We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage to a fail to stop collision in Taunton.
A Mercedes car collided with a man on the A38 near to the entrance of Monkton Elm Garden Centre at around 2.15pm on Saturday (19 September) before driving off.
A 33-year-old man sustained a broken rib in the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has footage of it, is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220213380.