Woman jailed for causing grievous bodily harm with intent

A 30-year-old woman who attacked another woman at a flat in Bishopsworth was jailed for 11 years at Bristol Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday 8 September).

Danielle Hill, from Cutler Road, Bishopsworth, attacked a 34-year-old woman with a knife and a hammer at her home in the early hours of Thursday 12 March, leaving her with serious injuries to her head, neck and leg.

Hill was cleared of attempted murder but found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent following a trial.

Investigating officer DS Simon Da Costa said: “The victim was left with some very serious injuries and is still deeply affected by her ordeal.

“I hope this conviction and resulting jail sentence will in some way help her to move on from this incident.