Appeal after woman and children threatened by boy with knife

We’re appealing for information and witnesses after a woman and three children were threatened by a boy with a knife in Bridgwater.

The incident happened at approximately 2.45pm on Saturday, 17 October in the park on Chamberlin Avenue.

The boy, who was with a large group of children aged between 12 and 15, is described as white, around 12 or 13-years-old, of slim build with a blonde top knot.

He was wearing a black and white T-shirt, shorts and rode a black and green scooter.

No one was hurt in the incident.