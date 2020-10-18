Appeal after antique weapons stolen in Bristol burglary

We’re appealing for information and witnesses following a burglary In Bristol overnight.

A number of antique weapons, some dating back to the 19th century, were stolen from a property on Filton Avenue.

Entry was forced into an outbuilding sometime between 10.30pm last night and 5am this morning.

Crime scene investigators have examined the scene while officers have also been conducting house to house enquiries.

We’re keen to hear from antique dealers or collectors of war memorabilia if they hear of any unusual sales of such weapons.