Renewed appeal for help to find wanted man Kyle Purnell

Can you help us find wanted man Kyle Purnell?

The 27-year-old is wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary carried out in Bath earlier this month. A pregnant woman, known to him, was injured in the incident.

Purnell is white, 6ft 3ins tall and of medium build. He has blue eyes, short fair hair and a goatee beard. He speaks with a West Country accent.

He has a number of tattoos, including a heart behind his right ear and two stars on the left side of his neck although these may have been covered by a female figure.

Purnell has a tattoo of a heart behind his right ear

He’s currently believed to be in the Swindon area but also has links to Bath, Gloucester and Bromley, London.

