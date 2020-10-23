Appeal to identify witnesses after assault in Yeovil

We’re trying to track down two men who we hope can help us with our investigation into an incident in Yeovil last week.

Three people were reported to have entered The Devils Den of Tattoos shop in Middle Street at about 4.35-4.45pm on Friday 16 October. A man was subsequently assaulted and some jewellery and mobile phones were taken.

CCTV enquiries were carried out and the footage showed two people who we believe may have witnessed what happened and could assist our investigation. We’re releasing a picture of them, below, as we try to identify them.

Two people – a 34-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman – have been arrested in connection with the incident. They have since been released on bail.