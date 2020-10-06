Appeal to trace victim after car attacked – Gordano Services

We’re appealing for help to trace the victim of an incident which happened at a service station near Portishead.

A number of witnesses reported seeing a man attack a car, kicking it and hitting it with a baseball bat.

It happened in the queue for the fuel pumps at Gordano Services, junction 19 of the M5, at about 1.45pm on Friday 07 August.

Officers investigating the incident have been unable to trace the driver of the vehicle which was attacked – a green Nissan.