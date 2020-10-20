Appeal to trace wanted man Reece Walker-Brown

Can you help us find wanted man Reece Walker-Brown?

The 30-year-old from east Bristol is wanted by police after failing to comply with the conditions of his prison licence.

Walker-Brown is described as black, six feet tall, medium build, with a black beard.

The public are advised not to approach Walker-Brown if they see him but to call 999 and quote reference number 5220228626, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.