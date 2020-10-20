Appeal to trace wanted man Reece Walker-Brown
Can you help us find wanted man Reece Walker-Brown?
The 30-year-old from east Bristol is wanted by police after failing to comply with the conditions of his prison licence.
Walker-Brown is described as black, six feet tall, medium build, with a black beard.
The public are advised not to approach Walker-Brown if they see him but to call 999 and quote reference number 5220228626, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220228626
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.