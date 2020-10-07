CCTV Appeal following bike theft in Long Ashton

We’re seeking the public’s help to identify an individual we’d like to speak to in connection with a bike theft in Long Ashton.

On Friday 25 September at about 4.50pm, an unknown offender approached a teenage boy from Long Ashton in a play park on Keedwell Hill and asked if he could have a go on his bike. After the victim agreed to this, the offender disappeared on the bike.

The person we’d like to speak to is described as a black teenage boy in his mid to late teens, around 5ft 9in in height and of a large build, wearing a blue/green coat. He was accompanied by a white teenage girl of a smaller build, who was wearing a white Ellesse jumper.

If you recognise him, please get in touch with police on 101, quoting reference 5220218447.