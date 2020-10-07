Skip to content

Coronavirus (COVID-19): the policing response and what you need to know

CCTV Appeal following bike theft in Long Ashton

7th October 2020

We’re seeking the public’s help to identify an individual we’d like to speak to in connection with a bike theft in Long Ashton.

On Friday 25 September at about 4.50pm, an unknown offender approached a teenage boy from Long Ashton in a play park on Keedwell Hill and asked if he could have a go on his bike. After the victim agreed to this, the offender disappeared on the bike.

Police would like to hear from anyone who can help identify him

The person we’d like to speak to is described as a black teenage boy in his mid to late teens, around 5ft 9in in height and of a large build, wearing a blue/green coat. He was accompanied by a white teenage girl of a smaller build, who was wearing a white Ellesse jumper.

If you recognise him, please get in touch with police on 101, quoting reference 5220218447.

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.