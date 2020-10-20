Convicted drug dealer receives £330,000 confiscation order

A convicted drug dealer jailed for nine years last year has today been ordered to forfeit more than £300,000 in assets and cash he gained through his criminality.

Ben Houldsworth, who was living in Bristol at the time, was stopped in February 2019 by officers on the M5 who found approximately £5,000 in bank notes in his car.

Further investigations of addresses linked to the 29-year-old led to the discovery of cocaine, MDMA, multiple mobile phones, jewellery, two firearms, several cars and motorbikes and tens of thousands of pounds of cash.

Bristol Crown Court today (Tuesday 20 October) ratified the confiscation order worth £331,603.91, which included those items found, plus a 40 per cent equity in a property in South Wales. The sum also included approximately £120,000 Houldsworth had in cash and a bank account.

DC Lorna Withey said: “Ben Houldsworth used the money he was making through drug dealing to finance a lavish lifestyle, full of expensive cars and watches.

“Criminals, especially drug dealers, have a negative impact on our communities and cause misery, so we will continue to work hard to ensure that once released from prison, such individuals are not able to live off money they have illegally accrued.

“We hope this substantial confiscation order sends out a clear warning to everyone that crime does not pay.”