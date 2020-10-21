Drone used as officers recover stolen farming equipment in Somerset

Police working as part of Operation Remedy are investigating after stolen farm equipment was recovered overnight using a drone to conduct a search.

Response officers were initially called to reports of a curtain sided lorry loading what was suspected to be a stolen tractor in a lane near Tintinhull, South Somerset at around 8.30pm yesterday (20 October).

The lorry was located heading into Wiltshire on the A303 and a John Deere tractor stolen from Puckington, near Ilminster was found inside. The driver, a 32-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of theft.

The force drone unit was then deployed to conduct a search for a second item suspected to have been stolen. A high value Manitou Telehandler was located hidden within a large hedge and has now been safety returned to its owner.

DI Scott Chadwick, investigating, said: “This is a fantastic example of how the use of technology, in combination with intelligence provided to us by the local community, can help us respond to suspected crimes in progress.

“We’re delighted to be able to return the stolen farming property to its owner so they can continue their essential work.

“We continue to urge anyone that spots any suspicious activity to report it to police on 101. If it is an emergency or you witness a crime in progress, please call 999.”

Anyone with information relating to this specific incident is asked to call 101, quoting reference 0987 – 20 October.