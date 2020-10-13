Family tribute to man who died in Severn Beach collision

A man who died in a collision in Severn Beach earlier this month has been identified as Austine Chiwendu Asuzu, of Lawrence Weston.



His family have issued this tribute:

“We are devastated to announce the sudden passing of our much loved and cherished Austine Chiwendu Asuzu, aged 37, on 1 October 2020. “Austine was a hardworking, loving man who was devoted to his family and friends. He was a genuine gentle soul and we pray he’s resting peacefully. “We love you more than words can say. You will always be in our hearts and never forgotten. Our number one papa. From your heartbroken mum, brother, wife, babies and everyone who loves you. LA N’ UDO.”

Our thoughts are with his loved ones in their grief.

Meanwhile specialist collision investigators continue their enquiries into the single-vehicle collision which happened at about 6.35pm on Thursday 1 October on a road linking the A403 Severn Road with Palmer Avenue.