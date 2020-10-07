Skip to content

Fine for man who visited pubs during isolation period

Posted at 15:32 on 7th October 2020 in Uncategorised

Graphic warning of £10k fine for breaking COVID isolation rules

Neighbourhood police have now submitted a fixed penalty notice for a man who visited three pubs in North Somerset when he should have been self-isolating following his return from holiday abroad.

The 35-year-old from Portishead was still within the 14-day self-isolation period when he visited the Poachers and the Old Mill in Portishead and the Royal Oak in Nailsea on Saturday 19 September.

He was subsequently confirmed as COVID positive and has now completed the period of self-isolation required following a positive test.

