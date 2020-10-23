Have you seen Jade Langlais?

Jade Langlais

We need to trace Jade Langlais, who is wanted on recall to prison. The 41-year-old from Bristol (pictured) is black, about 6ft 3 inches tall and of medium build with black hair and brown eyes and a distinctive mole above his left eye.

If you see him, don’t approach him but call 999 immediately, quoting reference 5220234876. If you have any other information which could help us to trace him ring 101 quoting the same reference.