Have you seen Jade Langlais?
We need to trace Jade Langlais, who is wanted on recall to prison.
The 41-year-old from Bristol (pictured) is black, about 6ft 3 inches tall and of medium build with black hair and brown eyes and a distinctive mole above his left eye.
If you see him, don’t approach him but call 999 immediately, quoting reference 5220234876.
If you have any other information which could help us to trace him ring 101 quoting the same reference.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.