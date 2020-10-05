Jewellery stolen during burglary – Bristol
We’re appealing for help in tracing £30,000 worth of jewellery that was stolen during a burglary in Bristol.
Between 8.15am and 2.15pm on Friday (25/9) a house in Whitchurch Lane was broken into and 15 items of jewellery was stolen. This included:
- Four solid gold bangles.
- Four pairs of gold earrings
- A child’s gold necklace with an Indian religious symbol on the front and the initials “AA” engraved on the back
- A gold necklace
- A gold Indian wedding necklace (mangalsutra), with black beads in it
- A diamond engagement ring
- A ruby necklace with white gold chain
Designated Investigating Officer from Operation Remedy, Alastair Binnie, said: “The couple that live at the property are understandably devastated at the theft of this jewellery. Not only are the items valuable, but also of huge sentimental value, having originally been used for their wedding over 30 years ago. They had planned to leave the items as inheritance for their grandchildren.
“Given that the burglary happened during the day, it is likely that there would have been people in the area. The M1 bus route runs past the property along Bamfield, with the Paddock Gardens stop located nearby. If you used the bus stop on that day and saw something suspicious, we would like to hear from you.
“We know that the offenders picked up drawers from an old piece of furniture which was at the front of the property and carried them to the rear. As the house has an open driveway, this activity would have been visible from the road, so please get in touch if you saw anything.”
In September, CCTV images were issued of two men who are wanted in connection with a burglary at a property in Fortfield Road, Whitchurch on Tuesday 8th September, where gold jewellery was stolen. Read our news story about the CCTV appeal via https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/news/2020/09/cctv-appeal-after-jewellery-stolen-in-burglary/
People should follow these steps to help keep their home and belongings safe:
- Lock all the doors and windows and set your alarm at night as well as when you go out
- Keep cash in a bank, building society or post office account and high value jewellery with a specialist storage company or safety deposit box – not at home
- Keep photos and a short description of your valuables
- Join Neighbourhood Watch
- Report any suspicious activity – call 999 straight away if a crime is underway or suspects are in the area, otherwise ring 101
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220218179
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.