Jewellery stolen during burglary – Bristol

We’re appealing for help in tracing £30,000 worth of jewellery that was stolen during a burglary in Bristol.

Between 8.15am and 2.15pm on Friday (25/9) a house in Whitchurch Lane was broken into and 15 items of jewellery was stolen. This included:

Four solid gold bangles.

Four pairs of gold earrings

A child’s gold necklace with an Indian religious symbol on the front and the initials “AA” engraved on the back

A gold necklace

A gold Indian wedding necklace (mangalsutra), with black beads in it

A diamond engagement ring

A ruby necklace with white gold chain

Designated Investigating Officer from Operation Remedy, Alastair Binnie, said: “The couple that live at the property are understandably devastated at the theft of this jewellery. Not only are the items valuable, but also of huge sentimental value, having originally been used for their wedding over 30 years ago. They had planned to leave the items as inheritance for their grandchildren.

“Given that the burglary happened during the day, it is likely that there would have been people in the area. The M1 bus route runs past the property along Bamfield, with the Paddock Gardens stop located nearby. If you used the bus stop on that day and saw something suspicious, we would like to hear from you.

“We know that the offenders picked up drawers from an old piece of furniture which was at the front of the property and carried them to the rear. As the house has an open driveway, this activity would have been visible from the road, so please get in touch if you saw anything.”

In September, CCTV images were issued of two men who are wanted in connection with a burglary at a property in Fortfield Road, Whitchurch on Tuesday 8th September, where gold jewellery was stolen. Read our news story about the CCTV appeal via https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/news/2020/09/cctv-appeal-after-jewellery-stolen-in-burglary/

People should follow these steps to help keep their home and belongings safe: