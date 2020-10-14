Man charged with murder following death of 52-year-old man in Shepton Mallet

Police have charged a man with murder following an incident in Oakhill, Shepton Mallet last week in which a 52-year-old man died.

Officers had been called to a property in The Old Maltings at just after midday on Thursday 8 October.

The victim has been formally identified as Stuart Noble, who also used the name Stuart Hopkin. A forensic post mortem examination concluded he died from multiple stab wounds.

Peter Weldon, 69, of The Old Maltings, Oakhill, was charged with murder in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday 14 October) and remanded in custody. He is due to appear before North Somerset Magistrates’ Court this morning.