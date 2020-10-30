Man found guilty of assaulting prison staff

A man has been convicted of assaulting six male prison staff while an inmate at HMP Bristol.

Daniel Matthews, now 28, was convicted at Worcester Crown Court on Thursday 29 October, following the attack which happened on Friday 10 January.

He was found guilty of:

wounding with intent

causing grievous bodily harm with intent

four counts of assaulting an emergency worker

He admitted possessing an offensive weapon in prison.

The court heard Matthews used an improvised weapon – a spike on a handle – to attack the team of prison officers. The officers went to his cell to move him to a segregation unit after he was heard making threats towards staff.

One prison officer suffered a fractured eye socket and bruised eye and a second was knocked unconscious, suffering a serious head injury and a puncture wound to his jaw. The other officers sustained puncture wounds from the weapon and one officer also suffered dislocated fingers.

Matthews was also convicted this week of a separate attack on a member of staff at HMP Long Lartin in Evesham, Worcestershire in February 2019.

He will appear before Worcester Crown Court for sentencing on Friday 13 November.