Murder investigation launched following death of man in Oakhill, Shepton Mallett

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Somerset.

Officers were called to a property on The Old Maltings, Oakhill, near Shepton Mallet at 12.21pm today (Thursday, 8 October).

A man in his 60s has been arrested and is in police custody. At this time, police believe this to be an isolated incident.

Officers are at the scene while a forensic examination takes place.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out. Formal identification has not yet taken place.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond said: “This is a serious incident, which has sadly led to a man’s death. Specially trained officers will be providing support to this man’s family at what will be an incredibly difficult time.

“A cordon is likely to remain around the scene for some time while enquiries continue, and we are grateful for the local community’s support while we carry out the important work to understand what has happened.

“There will be additional patrols in the area over the coming days and I’d ask anyone with concerns to talk to officers, who will be able to provide them with advice.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Major Crime Investigation Team via 101 and give the call-handler the reference number 5220228272.