Officer finds woman with serious head injuries in Bristol park

We’re appealing for information after a woman was found by an officer in a Bristol park with serious injuries.

The officer found the woman, who is in her 30s, in Victoria Park, Bedminster, close to Mrs Brown’s Café, at just after 6am today (Sunday 25 October).

The woman had suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital, where she remains in a life-threatening condition.

Det Sgt Nicholas Lawson said: “At this stage, we’re keeping an open mind as to how the woman suffered these injuries, but we can’t rule out the fact she may have been assaulted.

“A scene has been put in place and we’re carrying out house-to-house enquiries in the area and reviewing whether there’s any CCTV footage which could help us determine what happened.

“If you saw or heard anything suspicious in Victoria Park overnight, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220241761.”