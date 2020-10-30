Public reminded to secure homes and valuables following recent burglaries

We’re reminding our communities to be vigilant following a number of burglaries across the force area in which high value gold and jewellery has been stolen.

Officers from Operation Remedy and Investigations are currently investigating seven burglaries which have taken place in the Avon and Somerset area in the past three months.

In some incidents the offenders have forced entry into homes and threatened the occupants.

Descriptions of the offenders vary significantly but we’re keeping an open mind as to whether any of the crimes are linked.

Inspector Steve Davey said: “We don’t underestimate the impact these kinds of offences have on victims and we’re doing everything we can to support them and find those responsible.

“We’re particularly keen on this message reaching members of our South Asian communities who we know often possess valuable heirlooms.

“Anyone who sees something suspicious in their neighbourhood which doesn’t look right is asked to contact us immediately.



“You are our eyes and ears on the ground and without your support, we cannot catch these heartless criminals who see people’s sentimental possessions as a quick way to make some cash.”