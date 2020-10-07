Renewed appeal for man missing for two months

We’re renewing our appeal to trace Lawrence Kemp from Glastonbury who has now been missing for more than two months.

Officers are increasingly concerned for the welfare of Lawrence, who was reported missing on Monday night, 3 August.

He has left home without his wallet, bank cards, cash, motorbike or van. He hasn’t been in touch with family members since late on Saturday night, 1 August and hasn’t been into work, which is out of character.

Lawrence is 32 years old, white, about 170cm (5ft 8ins) tall and slim with a shaven head and a bushy brown beard. He has a tattoo on his right forearm that says “Fear kills happiness” and a tongue piercing. When last seen he was wearing a bright blue checked shirt with a lighter blue T shirt underneath.

The last confirmed sighting of him is in the early hours of Sunday 2 August in Benedict Street, Glastonbury.

Specialist police teams have carried out searches in and around Glastonbury, supported by dog handlers and a drone operator, but have found no trace.

His family have said: “Lawrence’s disappearance is highly out of character. As a family we are beyond worried, and are desperate to know if he is safe and well. He is a much loved son, brother, uncle and brother-in-law, who we are all used to seeing at least weekly.

“Lawrence’s nephews and nieces are concerned and struggling to understand why and where he has gone, they miss him terribly. Please if anyone knows anything tell the police or Missing People charity.”