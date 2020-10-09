Rogue trader warning after Weston-super-Mare couple lose £2,000

Homeowners are being warned to be wary of rogue traders following an incident in Weston-super-Mare.

A couple, aged in the 70s and 80s, contacted a firm they found on a price comparison website offering a guttering cleaning service.

Two men turned up in a van at a property in the Hillside area of town at approximately 10.30am on Monday 7 September.

After inspecting the guttering, they told the couple the roof also required fixing before quoting a price of £3,500 for the job. They claimed to need a £2,000 cash payment to purchase materials, before returning to carry out the work.

Having received the cash, they left and never returned to the address.

Both men were white. One was described as wearing a dark black stretcher style earring with very short dark hair. The other appeared older and spoke with Irish accent.

Enquiries have been carried out and show a vehicle we are hoping to track down as part of our investigation. The van is described as being a white Ford Transit, with roof bars and a side bar.

Following this incident, residents are encouraged to take note of the following crime prevention advice, particularly regarding being alert to rogue traders and distraction burglaries: