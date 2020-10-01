Second charge over murder of Andre Gayle in Bristol

A 17-year-old boy is due in court today, Thursday 1 October, charged with the murder of Andre Gayle in Bristol.

The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, was charged today and will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.

Andre, 29, died in hospital two days after suffering stab wounds during an incident in Easton in the early hours of Monday 31 August.

The teenager is the second person to be charged over his death.

Jerome Lewis, 24, from London, appeared before magistrates on Tuesday 29 September and was remanded in custody pending his appearance before the Crown Court later this month.

Twelve other people, aged between 16 and 40, have been arrested in connection with the investigation.