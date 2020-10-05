Two in court after cocaine seized
Two men are due in court today, Monday 5 October, charged with drug offences.
Carlington Richards, 38 of Stockwood, Bristol, and Nathan Rollock, 39, of Lambeth, London, are both due before Bristol Magistrates charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and possessing criminal property, namely cash. Carlington Richards is also charged with possessing an offensive weapon, a baton, in public.
Both men were arrested in an intelligence-led police operation in Bristol and on the M4 in Wiltshire on Saturday 3 October.
Officers have seized 350g of cocaine and a significant amount of cash.
We understand the impact of drug crime on our communities and always take information about this sort of offending seriously.
If you or someone you care about is affected by drug misuse, you can find help and advice on Bristol City Council’s website.
If you have information contact your neighbourhood team directly through the ‘Your Area’ pages of our website or by calling 101.
If you don’t want to talk to us directly, you can ring the independent charity Crimestoppers or contact them through their website 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111. They never tell us who you are, just what you know.