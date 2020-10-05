Wanted – Russell Pope
We’re appealing for help to trace Russell Pope who is wanted on recall to prison after failing to comply with the conditions of his prison licence.
The 34-year-old from South Bristol is white, about 6ft tall, of medium build with brown hair and brown eyes.
He has a distinctive tattoo on the right side of his neck.
If you see him, don’t approach him but call 999 immediately, providing the call handler with the reference 5220217717.
If you have any other information which could help officers to trace him ring 101 quoting the same reference.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.