Witnesses sought after distraction burglary in Kingswood

We’re investigating a distraction burglary that happened in Kingswood earlier this month and want anyone who saw what happened to come forward.

It happened at about 3.30pm on Saturday 10 October when a man knocked on the victim’s door and said he was there to check the drains at the rear of the property.

The man led the victim out to inspect the drains, telling him to leave the doors open.

After the man left, the victim returned to the property and saw the house had been ransacked and a quantity of cash had been taken.

It is believed a second person entered the home through the open doors while the man talked to the victim outside about the drains.

The man who spoke to the victim is described as mixed race, approximately 5ft 9ins, of average build and about 20-24 years old. He had short black hair and wore a white shirt under a sleeveless jacket. He was also carrying an A5 notepad.

PC Melissa Kingscott said: “This appears to be a calculated burglary with the victim deliberately distracted by being led to the back of the property so someone else could enter the house.

“We’d like to hear from anyone who recognises the description of the man or may have had similar interactions with someone claiming to be a tradesperson.

“We would advise people to be wary if they are approached by someone offering a service on the doorstep. Always ask for ID – if they are genuinely who they claim to be then they will not mind you asking for confirmation.

“And if unsure do not be afraid to say no and close the door.”

We’d ask anyone with CCTV in the Highview Road area or has other information that could help our enquiries to get in touch. Report it online or call 101 and give reference number 5220230174.