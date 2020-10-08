Woman charged with burglary and fraud offences by Operation Remedy

Officers working as part of Operation Remedy have charged a woman following 10 offences in Bristol.

Emily Wyatt, 41-years-old of Cotterell Road is charged with burglary, six fraud by false representation offences, a theft and two offences under the Proceeds of Crime Act. She will appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (8/10).

The burglary occurred on Tuesday (6/10) at around 5am in Bromley Drive and Wyatt was arrested by officers later that morning.

Operation Remedy is a proactive campaign across Avon and Somerset that targets residential burglary, knife crime and the illegal supply of controlled drugs.