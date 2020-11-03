Appeal after child’s bike stolen – Taunton

We’re appealing for information over the theft of a child’s bike in Taunton.

The 10-year-old boy had left his orange Carrera Vengeance bicycle outside Tesco in Castle Street when a man took it and cycled off towards Longrun Meadow.

Officers are keen to trace the man in this CCTV image who was in the area at the time. He is described as white, of medium build, with a shaved head and tattoos on his left arm. He’s wearing a grey polo shirt and red shorts.

We want to hear from anyone who recognises him or who was in the Castle Street area at the time of the theft, about 12.30pm on Thursday 23 July.