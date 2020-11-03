Appeal after child’s bike stolen – Taunton
We’re appealing for information over the theft of a child’s bike in Taunton.
The 10-year-old boy had left his orange Carrera Vengeance bicycle outside Tesco in Castle Street when a man took it and cycled off towards Longrun Meadow.
Officers are keen to trace the man in this CCTV image who was in the area at the time. He is described as white, of medium build, with a shaved head and tattoos on his left arm. He’s wearing a grey polo shirt and red shorts.
We want to hear from anyone who recognises him or who was in the Castle Street area at the time of the theft, about 12.30pm on Thursday 23 July.
If you can help, call 101 quoting reference 5220163992.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.