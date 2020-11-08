Appeal after fatal collision on the A362 at Buckland Dinham
We’re seeking witnesses and dashcam footage after a fatal collision on the A362 at Buckland Dinham at about 6.30pm on Saturday 7 November.
The male driver of a silver SUV was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the collision. The man has not yet been formally identified but the next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them.
If you have any information or dashcam footage which could help the investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 5220252175.