Appeal after removal van full of woman’s belongings stolen
We’re appealing for information after a removal van full of property was stolen from Bridgwater.
Officers were called at 11.10am on Tuesday 10 November by the van driver reporting the theft. The white Ford Transit, registration KN60 BFP, had been left briefly unattended in Taunton Road near to the Londis.
The stolen van was full of the property of a lady in her 60s who was in the process of moving home. The van contained items of huge sentimental value as well as all her furniture, clothing, household goods and personal papers, described as “her whole life”. The theft has understandably caused her great distress.
A handbag belonging to the lady was found in the river near Aller and handed in by a member of the public.
- Were you on Taunton Road at the time?
- Do you have any dashcam footage which could help?
- Do you know where the van is now?
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220253970
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.