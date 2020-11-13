Appeal after removal van full of woman’s belongings stolen

We’re appealing for information after a removal van full of property was stolen from Bridgwater.

Officers were called at 11.10am on Tuesday 10 November by the van driver reporting the theft. The white Ford Transit, registration KN60 BFP, had been left briefly unattended in Taunton Road near to the Londis.

The stolen van was full of the property of a lady in her 60s who was in the process of moving home. The van contained items of huge sentimental value as well as all her furniture, clothing, household goods and personal papers, described as “her whole life”. The theft has understandably caused her great distress.

A handbag belonging to the lady was found in the river near Aller and handed in by a member of the public.