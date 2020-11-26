Appeal after verbal abuse of shop worker – Coalpit Heath
We’re keen to trace the people in these CCTV images as part of an investigation into a hate crime at a supermarket in Badminton Road, Coalpit Heath, between 9.30pm and 9.50pm on Tuesday 20 October.
The store manager approached a man after realising that several expensive joints of meat were missing from a display. The man took exception to this, denied involvement, and subjected the shop worker to homophobic abuse and threats before leaving the store. He had a further altercation with another man in the car park.
Officer in the case PC Keith McMahon said: “No one should face abuse and threats while in their workplace, doing their job. The language used was unacceptable and we’re treating this incident as a hate crime. I hope that anyone who witnessed it will come forward.”
He would like to speak to the man and woman pictured, who were in the store at the time.
The man in the image is described as white, in his late forties or early fifties, about 5ft 5ins tall and stocky with a bald head and stubble. He was wearing a red hooded fleece, jeans and white trainers.
The woman pictured is said to be white, in her early 40s, between 5ft 7ins and 5ft 10ins tall and slim with long brown hair in a bun. She wore a light blue jacket and jeans.
Either person – or anyone who recognises them – can come forward by calling 101 quoting reference 5220238422.
PC McMahon is also investigating the theft and anyone with information about that can call 101 giving the reference 5220240962.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.