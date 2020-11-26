Appeal after verbal abuse of shop worker – Coalpit Heath

We’re keen to trace the people in these CCTV images as part of an investigation into a hate crime at a supermarket in Badminton Road, Coalpit Heath, between 9.30pm and 9.50pm on Tuesday 20 October.

The store manager approached a man after realising that several expensive joints of meat were missing from a display. The man took exception to this, denied involvement, and subjected the shop worker to homophobic abuse and threats before leaving the store. He had a further altercation with another man in the car park.

Officer in the case PC Keith McMahon said: “No one should face abuse and threats while in their workplace, doing their job. The language used was unacceptable and we’re treating this incident as a hate crime. I hope that anyone who witnessed it will come forward.”

We’d like these people to get in touch

He would like to speak to the man and woman pictured, who were in the store at the time.

The man in the image is described as white, in his late forties or early fifties, about 5ft 5ins tall and stocky with a bald head and stubble. He was wearing a red hooded fleece, jeans and white trainers.

The woman pictured is said to be white, in her early 40s, between 5ft 7ins and 5ft 10ins tall and slim with long brown hair in a bun. She wore a light blue jacket and jeans.