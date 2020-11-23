Appeal following criminal damage incidents on West St, Bedminster

We’re seeking the public’s help following two incidences of criminal damage in Bedminster, Bristol.

On Monday 26 October at about 8.45pm, a group of unknown male offenders threw a brick at the window of a Chinese restaurant on West Street causing significant damage.

The following evening at around 9.30pm, a firework was thrown into the same Chinese restaurant where it exploded with staff inside. Police believe the two incidents were linked.

No-one was injured in either incident.

We are releasing CCTV images of a number of men police are keen to speak to in connection with these incidents.

If you recognise them or have any other information that could help police with their inquiry, please call 101 quoting reference 5220243024 (26 October) or 5220243861 (27 October).