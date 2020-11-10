Appeal for information following criminal damage incident in Bath

We’re appealing for witnesses following an incidence of criminal damage to a vehicle in the Vernham Grove area of Bath, which happened on the evening of Thursday 4 November.

An unknown offender, described as a man wearing a dark hoodie, a mask and Adidas trainers, poured a corrosive substance over a white BMW causing extensive paintwork damage.

The incident is thought to have happened at about 7.45pm, but suspect was seen walking past the victim’s address several times during the evening.

Did you see anything? Police would like to hear from anyone with any information that could assist their investigation.

If you can help, call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5220250008.