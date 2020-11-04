Appeal for witnesses following fatal collision on A37 in Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A37 Wells Road in Bristol on Tuesday night (3 November).

The collision, which involved a Mercedes and a BMW, happened at around 6pm close to the junction with Norton Road.

A 59-year-old man from Bristol, who was driving the Mercedes, sadly died at the scene.

If you saw this collision, or have any information which could assist our investigation, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220249041.