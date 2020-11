We’re asking the public to contact us if they see Buster Loughlin from North Somerset.

The 17-year-old has been missing since 10am on Monday 15 November.

Buster can usually be found in Clevedon, but also has links with parts of Bristol, including Hartcliffe and Kingswood.

He’s described as mixed race, about 6ft, of medium build and has black curly hair.

Anyone who sees him should call 999 and give reference 5220258267. If you may know where he is, call 101.