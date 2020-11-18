Appeal to trace man wanted for GBH offences
Have you seen Brandon Tolliver, wanted after two separate assaults on men in their 20s?
Brandon, 21, is described as about 168cm (5ft 6ins) and slim with brown hair.
He has links to south Bristol, especially the Hartcliffe area.
He’s wanted on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent in Highbridge in June and again in south Bristol earlier this month.
If you see him, don’t approach him but call 999 immediately quoting reference 5220255989. If you have any other information which could help ring 101 giving the same reference.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.