Appeal to trace missing girl aged 15 – Weston-super-Mare

We’re appealing for help to trace a teenage girl who has been missing from her home in Weston-super-Mare since Friday 13 November.

Sophie Yendee, 15, is about 160cm (5ft 3ins) tall and slim with brown hair. When she left home she was wearing a black bomber jacket and black trousers.

She does not have her phone or access to money and is understood to be staying with various friends.

DI Andrew Branch said: “We just need to make sure Sophie is safe and well. We know that she doesn’t want to return home and that her friends think they are helping her – but it’s really important we find her so that we can sort this out.