Appeal to trace missing man

Have you seen Evan Clayton-Richards? The 20-year-old has been missing overnight from his home in Staple Hill and we and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Evan was last seen at about 3.30pm on Wednesday 18 November. He left home with his bicycle and a rucksack but does not have a mobile phone.

He may be using public transport and there is a confirmed sighting of him at Bath Spa railway station yesterday. It’s possible he has travelled to London by train.

Evan is described as white, about 5ft 10ins tall with brown highlighted hair. When last seen he was wearing a fawn lumberjack-style checked shirt and black trousers.

Evan, if you see this, please get in touch by calling 101 or contact your family.