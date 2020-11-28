Body found in searching for missing Mark Sinfield

A body has been found in the search for missing 75-year-old Mark Sinfield, from Cotham.

The body was found by officers in the Badminton area this afternoon (Saturday 28 November) and while formal identification has not taken place, we believe it to be Mark.

His family have been informed and we’re offering them support.

The death is not currently being treated as suspicious but officers will continue to carry out enquiries on behalf of the coroner.

We’d like to thank both the public and the media for their help in publicising our appeal to find Mark and our thoughts are with his family at this very difficult time.