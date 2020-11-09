CCTV appeal after racial abuse incident – Bristol

We’re appealing for help to identify this man as part of our enquiries into an incident in which a member of door staff was racially abused at a pub.

It happened at about 8pm on Friday 28 August at the Tap and Barrel pub in Dean Lane, Southville, Bristol.

We’re keen to speak to the man seen in this CCTV image, who is described as white, in his 50s, of large build with grey hair which was balding on top. He wore a green polo shirt and jeans.

We’d urge him to come forward by calling 101 and quoting reference 5220196154.