CCTV appeal following aggravated burglary in Bridgwater
We need the public’s help to identify a man in a CCTV image we’re releasing following an aggravated burglary in Bridgwater.
A man entered a woman’s home in the Mansfield Park area of the town on Monday, 7 September and threatened her with a knife before stealing a quantity of cash.
The offender is described as being approximately 5ft 9ins tall and of large build.
He wore a dark sweatshirt, white jogging bottoms, grey trainers and a black cap. He also wore gloves and a face covering.
We’re keen to speak to the man in the CCTV image as we believe he may be able to help with our investigation.
If you recognise him, or the description of the offender, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220203017.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.