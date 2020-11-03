CCTV appeal following aggravated burglary in Bridgwater

We need the public’s help to identify a man in a CCTV image we’re releasing following an aggravated burglary in Bridgwater.

A man entered a woman’s home in the Mansfield Park area of the town on Monday, 7 September and threatened her with a knife before stealing a quantity of cash.

The offender is described as being approximately 5ft 9ins tall and of large build.

He wore a dark sweatshirt, white jogging bottoms, grey trainers and a black cap. He also wore gloves and a face covering.

We’re keen to speak to the man in the CCTV image as we believe he may be able to help with our investigation.