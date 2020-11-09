CCTV appeal following assault in Bath city centre

We’re appealing for information following an assault which took place outside McDonalds Southgate Shopping Centre, Bath, at about 11.30pm on Tuesday 1 September.

The victim, a man in his mid-20s, was approached by a group of six men, described as being in their late teens/early 20s, who punched him to the floor and kicked him in the head in an unprovoked assault.

He received cuts and bruising to his face and body which required hospital treatment.

We are releasing CCTV footage of individuals that officers are keen to speak to in connection with this incident.

If you can identify them, or have any other information that could assist police with their investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 5220198687.