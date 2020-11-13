CCTV appeal following robbery at Taunton petrol station
We’re seeking the public’s help to identify three men police would like to speak to in connection with a robbery at a Taunton petrol station on the evening of Saturday, 24 October.
Offenders attempted to distract the counter assistant in order to steal alcohol and goods from the shop.
One of the group threw a fire extinguisher at the counter assistant, causing an injury to his hand.
Do you recognise the men pictured?
If you can help, contact police on 101 quoting crime reference number 5220241599.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.