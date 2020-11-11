CCTV appeal following sexual assault in Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses and information following a sexual assault in Bristol.

At about 9.15pm on Saturday 3 October, the victim – a woman in her 30s – was approached by two men as she crossed the Berkeley Road junction near the Applegreen petrol station on Gloucester Road.

One of the men attempted to kiss her and touched her inappropriately before pursuing her as she ran away towards Egerton Road.

The victim was unharmed but left shaken by the incident.

Police would like to talk to anyone that witnessed what happened and are particularly keen to hear from two members of the public who intervened to help the victim get away.

They would also like to speak to two men seen in CCTV footage in connection with the assault.

They are described as:

1. A white man in his late 20s with long black hair, about 5 ft 10 in tall and of slim build. He was wearing dark clothing and black knee high boots with metal buckles.

2. A white man in his late 20s with short curly brown hair, around 5ft 11 in tall, wearing brown trousers.

If you recognise them or have any information that could assist police with their inquiry, please call 101 quoting crime reference number 5220224672.