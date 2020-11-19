CCTV appeal following sexual assualt on Bristol bus

We’re seeking the public’s help following a sexual assault that took place on a bus in Bristol on the afternoon of Monday 19 October.

Between 4.15 and 4.50pm, an unknown offender followed a female victim onto the 48/49 bus travelling from Fishponds Road to the City Centre, where he touched her inappropriately.

The victim was able to escape the offender after getting off the bus at Bristol City Centre and hiding.

Police would like to speak to a man, pictured in CCTV footage, in connection with this incident.

He is described as Asian and was wearing a dark top, blue Adidas tracksuit bottoms with three white stripes and blue trainers.

If you recognise him or have any information that could assist police with their inquiry, call 101 quoting reference 5220237487.