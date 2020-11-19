CCTV appeal following sexual assualt on Bristol bus
We’re seeking the public’s help following a sexual assault that took place on a bus in Bristol on the afternoon of Monday 19 October.
Between 4.15 and 4.50pm, an unknown offender followed a female victim onto the 48/49 bus travelling from Fishponds Road to the City Centre, where he touched her inappropriately.
The victim was able to escape the offender after getting off the bus at Bristol City Centre and hiding.
Police would like to speak to a man, pictured in CCTV footage, in connection with this incident.
He is described as Asian and was wearing a dark top, blue Adidas tracksuit bottoms with three white stripes and blue trainers.
If you recognise him or have any information that could assist police with their inquiry, call 101 quoting reference 5220237487.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.